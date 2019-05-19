1954 ~ 2019

Julie Ann Craghead Thomas returned home to our loving Heavenly Father on May 13, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Arlen Sylvester Craghead and Colleen Robertson.

She graduated from Brighton High School in 1973. Julie was sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple to Dick Gordon Thomas on November 22, 1974. She served faithfully in many church callings and especially loved working in the Primary. She worked in the banking industry for 23 years. She was a friend to everyone and was always willing to help people in need. Julie loved animals. She was also an excellent seamstress.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Colleen, whom she cherished. Julie is remembered with love by her husband, Dick Thomas; father, Arlen (Sherrill) Craghead; three children, Michael (Liesel) Thomas, Traci (Michael) Allison, and Ryan Thomas; seven grandchildren Sophie (17), Spencer (14), Sarah (13), Taylor (11), Sylvia (10), Logan (5), and Aiden (2); and two sisters and three brothers.

A public viewing will be held on May 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary at 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at 12:00 p.m., with a family viewing and prayer from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the LDS meeting house at 10206 S. 3200 W., South Jordan, Utah. Interment will be held at the South Jordan City Cemetery at 10630 S. 1055 W.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Utah utahhumane.org or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary support.bestfriends.org.

