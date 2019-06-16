|
Julie Franson, our caring, generous, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend finally got her wish to be with mom and dad again on a beautiful, sunny morning, June 13, 2019. She was born October 1, 1950 with a fiery spirit that matched her auburn hair. She left the same way, determined to the end.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 18th at the Woods Cross 3rd Ward, 1450 So. 350 West, Bountiful. Friends and family may visit Monday, June 17th from 6 - 8 pm at Russon Mortuary 295 So. Main, Bountiful, or prior to services at the church 9:30 - 10:45 am. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019