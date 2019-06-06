Julie Rider Cowley

1951~2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved Grammie, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Julie R Cowley, passed away peacefully on June 2nd, 2019.

She was born in Richfield, UT on June 7th, 1951 to Melvin J. and Dolores E. Rider. She had a happy childhood playing in the red dirt of Sevier and Kane Counties, working with horses, and keeping up with her three younger brothers.

A life-long sports lover, she excelled in athletics and played basketball during her college years at Southern Utah State College and graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Medical Technology. Following which she began working in her field of study at Holy Cross Hospital.

She married Cris G Cowley in 1971. Although they later divorced, their union produced eight wonderful children who were the center of her world. Mom loved us all unconditionally and despite juggling the insane schedules of seven kids, never missed a football game, rugby game, swim meet, water polo match, dance recital, or any performance. She wasn't just a mother to her own children, she was a mom to hundreds of other kids, and the candy drawer she kept fully stocked had nothing to do with it. Her home was a safe place for so many and the door was always open when people needed a place to stay. This love and commitment only grew as the grandkids started coming.

In 1997 Mom went back to work at Skyline High School and held many different positions which allowed her the opportunity to be with her younger kids and make lifelong friends with many wonderful people. She was a staple at the scoring table for many of the sports teams and was thrilled to be able to work games for her granddaughters at Herriman High School.

Mom absolutely bled red as she bucked her family tradition and became a die-hard Ute fan. She was fortunate enough to be able to combine work with her love of the Utes as she worked on the stat crew for U of U athletics. Having front row seats to March Madness tournaments was an added bonus. She loved being involved in the various sports associations and spoke fondly of all the great people with which she worked.

Mom's love and dedication to sports was only trumped by her love and dedication to the gospel. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and magnified every calling she held, from Relief Society, Primary, Young Women's and many others. Most recently, she cherished serving in the Baptistry at the Salt Lake Temple every Wednesday morning,

Julie was preceded in death by her son Daniel J Cowley and is survived by her parents: Melvin J and Dolores E Rider; her brothers: Russell (Cheryl) Rider, Jim (Zonda) Rider, Ryan (Edna) Rider; her children: Jen (Justin) Chapman, Brad (Daycia) Cowley, Sam Cowley, Matt (Ruth Ann) Cowley, Erin (Shaun) Mendenhall, Scott (Cassidy) Cowley, Amy (Robbie) Snellman; 19 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.

A viewing will be held at the Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary Friday evening, June 7th (Mom's Birthday) from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, 4670 S Highland Drive, Holladay, Utah 84117. A viewing will also be held at the Cottonwood Stake Center, Saturday, June 8th starting at 11:00 AM at 1830 E 6400 S Salt Lake City, Utah 84121, with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. Interment will be in the Holladay Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/julie/

Many thanks for all the kind words and support that have poured in from so many. WE LOVE YOU MOM!

Published in Deseret News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary