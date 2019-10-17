Home

Utah Valley Mortuary
1966 W 700 N
Lindon, UT 84042
(801) 796-3503
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ensign Stake Center
135 A Street East
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Ensign Stake Center
135 A Street East
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Julie Shell Harward Obituary
Julie Shell Harward
In Loving Memory
Julie Shell Harward, loving wife of Terry Harward and mother of three beautiful daughters, Katrina (Clint) Holliman of Draper, Lisa Lynn (Jeff) Biddulph of Lehi, and Adrianne (Peter) Jones of West Jordan, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Julie grew up in Payson, Utah and married her Jr High Sweetheart. Together they raised their family, which they loved above all else. Most recently Terry and Julie served together in the LDS Salt Lake Temple. She loved her husband, her Savior, her daughters and sons-in-law, and each of her eleven grandchildren, Bradley (Lindsey), Easton (Miley), Adam (Kristen), Amanda, Stewart, Julie Anne, Brigham, Porter, Martha, and Eleanor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Allen and Joye Stewart Shell Jr. Julie is survived by an older brother, Dave S. Shell of Layton; sisters, Allyn (Wade) Draper of West Point, and Jayne (Melvin) West of Benjamin.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 19th, at 11:00 am, at the Ensign Stake Center, 135 A Street East, Salt Lake City, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment in Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 17, 2019
