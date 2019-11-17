|
|
Julie Sims (Dalby)
March 2, 1941 ~ November 5, 2019
In the early morning hours of November 5, 2019 Julie passed peacefully away in the tender presence and loving arms of her daughter Aleese and sweetheart Dean, which was as she wanted it to be.
Julie was born in Los Angeles in March of 1941 to Gladys and Lee Wright and had two siblings; Sandra (deceased) and Alan who lives in Pennsylvania. Julie was raised in Southern California and then around 1954 the family moved to Utah and the Salt Lake City area, where Julie attended public schools and later took courses at the University of Utah.
Julie married Robert Sims in 1960 and was the mother of three children; Aleese (Harris), Darren Sims, and Dena (Wood). They later divorced.
As a single mother with three young children life was not always easy for Julie, but with her strong character and willingness to work hard she persevered. Julie became successful in the hotel, hospitality business working for Sheraton and other companies. In her last position before retirement she worked for The Spirit of Puget Sound, in Seattle where she and Dean lived. She was named their top producer and employee of the year and many family members were taken on fun cruises on Elliot Bay when visiting Julie and Dean in Seattle.
Julie adored her grandchildren and taught them all valuable life lessons they will remember and appreciate. Julie took the time to develop a special relationship with each one as individuals. The grandchildren are Matthew Sims, Riley Sims, Haddie Sims, Jake Sims, Nathen Wood, Westin Wood, Afton Harris, Lila Harris and Emmit Harris. Julie also has two great grandchildren Finnly and Declan Sims. Julie was also a special grandmother to Dean's grandchildren.
Dean has known Julie since about 1980 as Mary Lou Dalby and Julie worked together and were dear friends, Mary Lou died in 1982. Dean had a great respect for Julie and the way she had lived her life, and her character. The casual relationship between Dean and Julie deepened and they were married in July of 1993. Fifteen years later they agreed to divorce, but the music wouldn't stop.
Julie and Dean ended their working careers in Seattle, where they lived in a beautiful condominium overlooking Elliot Bay from Queen Anne Hill. They wanted to travel and be in nature and they did both in Canada, the western U.S. and Europe. Julie was a superb hiker.
Julie was a beautiful and elegant woman with a very gentle and wise demeanor. Other appropriate words to describe Julie are; wise, intelligent, funny, kind, strong and sensitive. Her concern was always more for other people than herself, which is an admirable and rare quality. Julie will be sorely missed by all who loved and knew her. We all now have a beautiful memory garden to remember Julie by. We are all better people for having had our precious Julie in our lives.
A celebration of Julie's life will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 17, 2019