|
|
Julie Skinner Newren
1947 ~ 2020
Julie Diana Skinner Newren passed away on Tuesday, February, 4, 2020. She was born January 12, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ernest Leroy and Doris Helen Gunrud Skinner, the oldest of two daughters.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February, 8, 2020 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple in Salt Lake City. A visitation will be held prior to the services beginning at 12:30 PM. Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Visit www.larkincares.com for a full obituary and to share condolences with the family.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020