June Alice Cox

1951 ~ 2019

Our devoted and beloved mother, grandmother and wife, June Alice Cox, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday July 6, 2019.

June was born June 10, 1951 in Modesto, California to Floyd Benjamin and Alice May Echols. Married Richard Colton Cox on July 3, 1969 and later divorced. They shared 6 children; Amy Warren, Jason Cox, Baby Rickey, Jared Cox, Brian Cox & Christina Ross. Married James "Monty" Wade on December 31, 1991 and later sealed for time and all eternity in the Jordan River temple on February 14, 1998.

June was a lifelong and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved the Gospel and was free in sharing her testimony with those around her. She spent her life in service to her family, friends and anyone in need. She always ensured those around her felt loved and had the best of everything. Never did anyone go hungry or without a smile and hug if she was around. Her pride and joy were her family and she worked tirelessly to provide for their needs. She was an example of love and compassion and she truly exemplified the pure love of Christ.

She is survived by children, Amy (Brent) Warren, Jason (Molly) Cox, Jared (Jennifer) Cox, Brian (Janet) Cox, Christina (John) Ross; 16 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 1 sister and 6 brothers. Preceded in death by son Richard Colton Cox Jr. (Baby Rickey), father Floyd Echols and husband Monty Wade.

Funeral services will be held Friday July 12, 2019 at 11:00am at LDS Chapel 607 East Rocky Mouth Lane Draper, Utah. Viewing will be held just prior to the services Friday, 9:30am-10:45am. Interment held at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery 10055 S. State Street Sandy, Utah.

Published in Deseret News on July 10, 2019