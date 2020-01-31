|
|
June Ann Bailey
1931 ~ 2020
June Ann Meyer Bailey, born June 1, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away peacefully January 29, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Graduated from South High School in 1948. Wife of Rulon Stanton Bailey (deceased).
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at the Draper 16th Ward, 13112 South 700 East, where a viewing will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Green Hills Memorial Park, San Pedro, California on February 8, 2020. Please go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 31, 2020