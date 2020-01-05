Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Cannon 3rd Ward
1301 South 1200 West
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Cannon 3rd Ward
1301 South 1200 West
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Bailey


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Bailey Obituary
June Mares Owens Bailey
1925 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother passed away on December 31, 2019 at the age of 94. June Mares Owens Bailey was born on June 6, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edwin and Emily (Mares) Owens. She married her sweetheart, Carroll Mackay Bailey, on August 6, 1946 in the Logan Temple. Their life was their family, a legacy full of unconditional love. They have 5 children, 25 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren (2 on the way) and 7 great-great grandchildren and numerous members of a loving, extended family. June was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints. She loved without condition and made sure that everyone she met knew they were loved.
At the age of 17, during World War II, June was trained and certified as a secretary and stenographer by the U.S Bureau of Mines. Etta Jean (Bailey) Beckstead, a colleague and friend, set her up on a blind date with her brother, Carroll Mackay Bailey. June and Carroll quickly became sweethearts, were married and sealed as eternal companions and raised 3 sons and 2 daughters. Her love of shorthand stayed with her as she put pen to paper writing over 100 poems depicting her love of her children, her sweetheart, her grandchildren, her parents, and siblings as well as those she embraced as friends. Her gift of turning words into poetry will continue to teach others the importance of acceptance and love.
An evening viewing will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Cannon 3rd Ward, 1301 South 1200 West, Salt Lake City, UT with a viewing one hour prior. Interment is to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -