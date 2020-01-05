|
|
June Mares Owens Bailey
1925 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother passed away on December 31, 2019 at the age of 94. June Mares Owens Bailey was born on June 6, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edwin and Emily (Mares) Owens. She married her sweetheart, Carroll Mackay Bailey, on August 6, 1946 in the Logan Temple. Their life was their family, a legacy full of unconditional love. They have 5 children, 25 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren (2 on the way) and 7 great-great grandchildren and numerous members of a loving, extended family. June was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints. She loved without condition and made sure that everyone she met knew they were loved.
At the age of 17, during World War II, June was trained and certified as a secretary and stenographer by the U.S Bureau of Mines. Etta Jean (Bailey) Beckstead, a colleague and friend, set her up on a blind date with her brother, Carroll Mackay Bailey. June and Carroll quickly became sweethearts, were married and sealed as eternal companions and raised 3 sons and 2 daughters. Her love of shorthand stayed with her as she put pen to paper writing over 100 poems depicting her love of her children, her sweetheart, her grandchildren, her parents, and siblings as well as those she embraced as friends. Her gift of turning words into poetry will continue to teach others the importance of acceptance and love.
An evening viewing will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Cannon 3rd Ward, 1301 South 1200 West, Salt Lake City, UT with a viewing one hour prior. Interment is to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020