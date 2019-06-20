June Nathell Sorenson Balls

1921~2019

June Nathell Sorenson Balls passed away peacefully in her home June 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 98. June left a legacy that will not soon be forgotten. June was a mother to 8, grandmother to 37, a great grandmother to 100, and a great great grandmother to 4. What can be said about someone that was responsible for over 130 lives? June was a true example of someone who loved her children and grand children fiercely, lived and loved the gospel, and mourned unimaginable losses with dignity and grace. June was a true example of a strong, independent, and caring woman, not lacking her own spunk and sass. She has dedicated her life to the church, serving the Lord in any way she could including serving several missions with her husband. She has patiently awaited the reunion to her husband for over 20 years and we can only image the sweet reunion taking place with so many loved ones. June was proceeded in death by her husband Maurice H. Balls, A daughter Maurine Dimick, a son David, three grandchildren and two great grand children.

She is survived by daughters Lynette Panter(Lynn) of Mapleton, Utah, Nathell Slater(John) of Las Vegas, Nevada, RaNae Weston(Steve) of St. George, Utah, and Eldene Garn of Riverton Utah, Sons Dan(Stephanie) of Oakley, Utah and Doug of St. George Utah, daughter-in-law- Laurie Balls of Oakley, Utah and son-in-law Larry Dimick of St George, Utah.

We will miss our mom and grandma beyond measure and will try to live her example. Life was meant to be lived, and she lived it with dignity, grace, humor and faith. May we all try to be a little bit more like her.

Visitation will be Friday evening June 21, 6-8pm at Larkin Mortuary, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, Utah. Funeral Services will be Saturday June 22 at 10:30AM with visitation at 9AM at the Riverton 16th Ward, 1208 West 12400 South, Riverton, Utah

Interment Oakley City Cemetery

Published in Deseret News on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary