June Carol Soderberg Hansen Obituary
June Carol Soderberg Hansen
1935 ~ 2019
June Hansen, 84, of Midvale, Utah, was born in Salt Lake City on Nov. 21, 1935 to Arnold and Ardella Soderberg.
June graduated from Jordan High School in 1954. She was a proud Beetdigger. She was also proud to be a Sharlonean (one of the girls that marched at the home games - you had to have a B average to be a Sharlonean).
June went on to marry Dee Hansen, whom she had met on a blind date on Aug. 18, 1959. They were married one year later in the LDS Temple on Aug. 18, 1960. Elder Mark Peterson officiated at the ceremony.
June had worked for the LDS offices and Morgan Auto Company. She and Dee then started to deliver the newspaper in 1971, and Dee progressed in the company to become a driver, and June progressed to become a supervisor in the circulation department, where she had many choice friends and later retired.
June enjoyed her rose gardens and her numerous handiworks. She enjoyed reading and going to the Jazz games.
June will be deeply missed by so many people.
She leaves behind her children, Teresa (Bill), Troy (Eva), Camille (Mark), Bry (Andy), and many grandchildren and great grandkids.
She is reunited with her husband Dee Hansen, son Blake, sister Erma, close friend Maurine Pinegar, and her parents.
She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at the Midvale East 1st Ward, 240 E. Greenwood Circle. There will be viewings Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, and Friday at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment, Midvale City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 8, 2019
