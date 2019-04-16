1926 ~ 2019

June Lee Merrill Christensen died peacefully on April 13, 2019 at her home in Springville, UT, of causes incident to aging.

She was born January 27, 1926 in Manhattan, New York City, NY to Wilford Marion Jonsson Merrill and Ethel Smith Lee Merrill.

June graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1943 and received a B.S. in Elementary Education from Brigham Young University in 1951. Later she took courses in finance and accounting at the University of Oregon and had a keen mind for those subjects. In this she took after her father who was an executive at RKO Movie Studios during the 1930s and 40s.

While a student at BYU, June met the love of her life Ned Jay Christensen. They were married on January 25, 1951 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Ned was drafted into the U.S. Army on October 9, 1951. While they were stationed in Fort Knox, KY in 1953 their first son Merrill James was born. Their second son Todd Jay was born in 1956 while Ned was working on his PhD at Penn State University. Their third son Kelly David was born in Morgantown, WV, in 1960 while Ned was on the faculty at West Virginia University (1959-1962). They moved across the country to Eugene, OR, where Ned joined the faculty at the University of Oregon. They lived in Eugene for 55 years before relocating to Springville, UT in 2017.

June was a woman of great faith and her life centered around her family and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in dozens of callings, including Stake Relief Society President, Seminary Teacher, and Associate Librarian for the Regional Family History Center.

She loved sports, especially tennis and football; family history; temple work; and anything to do with numbers. June had a sunny disposition and loved to laugh; she made friends instantly and loved to bestow bright-red lipstick kisses on her family's faces.

June was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ned, her brother Bill, and her son Todd. She is survived by her sons Merrill (Diane) and Kelly (Marlayna), her daughter-in-law Kathy, 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the staff and management at Ashford Assisted Living Center in Springville, UT, in particular owner/manager Greg Neild. He and his staff maintained a level of comfort and dignity for Ned and June that could not have been surpassed.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel Ridge Building, 11473 South Chapel View Drive, South Jordan, Utah, where a Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. Graveside services and interment at Richmond City Cemetery, 325 North 200 East, Richmond, UT, following the funeral.

Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.

