June Marie Jorgensen Cook
1934 ~ 2019
SWEETHEARTS REUNITED
June Marie Jorgensen Cook passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 17, 2019 at Canyon Creek Assisted Living in Cottonwood Heights, UT. She was born on June 20, 1934 in Salt Lake City, UT to Grace Marie Covey Jorensen and Charles Jorgensen.
She graduated high school and went on to marry S. Reed Hinckley in which they had 6 children. They were later divorced. She worked for the Salt Lake City School District as a bus assistant for many years and where she met and married her sweetheart David Bruce Cook on April 7, 1989. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. She retired from the district where she enjoyed spending time with her sweetheart and family. She was a loving mom, wife, grandma, and great-grandma who would do anything for her family. She had a love and passion for all animals, loved long car rides everywhere, prided herself on her amazing doll collection and her ability to play the accordion. She was a social butterfly and will be very missed by all those who knew her spunky personality and charm.
The family would like to thank Canyon Creek Assisted Living for the wonderful love and care they have shown her for the past 2 years.
June is survived by her 6 children; Janet(Fred) Wright, Robert(Kathy) Hinckley, Richard(Brenda) Hinckley, Julie A.(Max) Gunderson, Raymond(Martha) Hinckley, and Jeanie(Leonicio) Hernandez; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband David Cook; brother Covey; and parents.
A viewing will be held at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, 1:00PM at the Pioneer Stake Center, 1401 West 700 South. A viewing will be held prior to funeral services from Noon to 1:00PM, where friends and family can meet. Burial will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery following funeral services.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019