1924 ~ 2020
June W. Christensen passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 in her residence at River Meadows Assisted Living in Alpine Utah.
June was born Jan. 24,1924 in Pleasant Grove Ut; to Junius A and Ida Holindrake West and was the fourth of 6 children. She grew up in American Fork and Pleasant Grove. After graduating from Pleasant Grove High school, she went on to attend Brigham Young University. It was there she met Lars Odell Christensen. They were married on April 19, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple.
June and Odell raised their family of 7 children in Orem, Ut. where Odell worked as an Auditor for US Steel at Geneva. In 1972 Odell was transferred to the US Steel Corporate Offices and June and Odell moved with their youngest 2 children to Pittsburgh, PA. The family would remain in Pittsburgh until 1983, when Odell retired. June and Odell then returned home to live in Orem.
Besides her family, June had several other loves. One was playing the violin. She performed with the Brigham Young Symphony, Utah Valley Symphony and a local symphony in Pittsburgh. She loved to sing and performed with several choral groups in Utah Valley and Pitts. She and Odell sang beautiful duets and were often asked to perform. The couple also loved to dance. While living in Pittsburgh, June and Odell discovered their love for competitive bowling. June lived in the era of women's clubs and belonged to the Orem Women's Club, Paideia Sorosis, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and Republican woman. June was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served with all her heart and with her best efforts in many church callings. She also supported Odell in all of his callings, even when it meant a whole Sunday of travel in Pittsburgh while Odell was a member of the High Council. June and Odell served as missionaries in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Mission and became grandparents to many elders and sisters.
June is survived by her children: Janielle (husband Lars Christensen deceased), Susan (Ralph Ryser), Karen (Bruce Haslem), Judy (Keo Chai deceased) (David Keller), Mark (Wendy Gideon), Paul and Janis (Joe Fetters). June and Odell were also blessed with 31 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren so far…
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 14th, at 11:00 AM, at the Alpine Utah West Stake Center, 327 South Long Drive, Alpine, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Interment in Orem City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family and the complete obituary viewed at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 13, 2020