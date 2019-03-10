Home

Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
River Oaks East Church
8825 South 1095 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
River Oaks East Church
8825 South 1095 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
June Widsteen Robertson Obituary
1928 ~ 2019
June Widsteen Robertson passed away March 6, 2019. She was born September 28, 1928 in Palo Alto, California to Axel Ingvold Widsteen and Beulah Lee McHale. She married William W. Robertson on April 25, 1947 in Palo Alto, California and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband William W. Robertson; and daughter Elaine House.
Survived by children: Joyce (Rick) Hart, Lisa (Tony) Van Boekel, and Steven (Lupe) Robertson; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the River Oaks East Church 8825 South 1095 West, West Jordan, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior at the same location.
Interment at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park at Camp Williams.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2019
