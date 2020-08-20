1928 ~ 2020
Junius Leo Bennion, 92, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leo and Elva Billings Bennion. In his youth Junius developed a strong work ethic, a commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ, and a love for his family. He was a virtuous, cheerful, and faithful man.
At BYU, Junius met his eternal sweetheart, Bonita Tobler and they married in the St. George Temple in 1952. In 1953 Junius graduated from BYU with a Bachelor of Physics and served 4 years in the US Air Force. Then as a civilian, he worked until 1972 as a missile scientist.
In 1978 he completed a PhD in Instructional Science at BYU and pioneered the use of interactive videodisc technology. He was hired by the David O. McKay Institute of Education at BYU, and later was an independent instructional designer in Provo until his retirement.
Junius served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Western Canada. Years later he and his wife served as missionaries in the Canada Winnipeg Mission. He also served as a bishop and in many ward and stake positions, and cherished the friendships he developed through his service.
Junius is survived by his wife, Bonita Tobler Bennion; their children: Lauralee B. Christensen (Val), Kathleen B. Andersen (Wilford), Karen B. Reid (Richard), David Bennion (Julie), Lynette B. Crockett (Barry), Stephen Bennion (Marcia), Mary Ann B. Hatch (David), Marcia B. Davis (Bill), and John Bennion (Mindy); 63 grandchildren, 105 great grandchildren, and his sister, Afton B. Alleman.
For family members only, a viewing will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12:00 pm, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 pm at Nelson Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave, Provo, UT
The service will also be streamed at https://www.nelsonmortuary.com/memorials/junius-bennion/4303779/index.php