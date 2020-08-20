1/1
Junius Leo Bennion
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Junius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1928 ~ 2020
Junius Leo Bennion, 92, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leo and Elva Billings Bennion. In his youth Junius developed a strong work ethic, a commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ, and a love for his family. He was a virtuous, cheerful, and faithful man.
At BYU, Junius met his eternal sweetheart, Bonita Tobler and they married in the St. George Temple in 1952. In 1953 Junius graduated from BYU with a Bachelor of Physics and served 4 years in the US Air Force. Then as a civilian, he worked until 1972 as a missile scientist.
In 1978 he completed a PhD in Instructional Science at BYU and pioneered the use of interactive videodisc technology. He was hired by the David O. McKay Institute of Education at BYU, and later was an independent instructional designer in Provo until his retirement.
Junius served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Western Canada. Years later he and his wife served as missionaries in the Canada Winnipeg Mission. He also served as a bishop and in many ward and stake positions, and cherished the friendships he developed through his service.
Junius is survived by his wife, Bonita Tobler Bennion; their children: Lauralee B. Christensen (Val), Kathleen B. Andersen (Wilford), Karen B. Reid (Richard), David Bennion (Julie), Lynette B. Crockett (Barry), Stephen Bennion (Marcia), Mary Ann B. Hatch (David), Marcia B. Davis (Bill), and John Bennion (Mindy); 63 grandchildren, 105 great grandchildren, and his sister, Afton B. Alleman.
For family members only, a viewing will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12:00 pm, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 pm at Nelson Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave, Provo, UT
The service will also be streamed at https://www.nelsonmortuary.com/memorials/junius-bennion/4303779/index.php

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Nelson Family Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Nelson Family Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Family Mortuary
4780 N University Ave
Provo, UT 84604
(801) 405-7444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved