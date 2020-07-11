1/1
Justin Lee Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justin Lee Black left the mortal body, which bound him on July 8, 2020.
Justin was born January 19, 1978, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Brian Lee Black and Karen (Veches) Black, and he grew up in Utah.
He loved… sports (especially football and the U of U), motorcycling, mountain biking, flying, and all things outdoors. Although Justin could be stubborn sometimes, he loved people, especially children, and we all felt it. He made us laugh with his mischievous smile and witty sarcasm.
Justin served in the Utica New York Mission, then earned his commercial pilot's license. After a mountain biking injury, his giant spirit was held captive by a quadriplegic body. His last nine years were defined by his courageous spirit, tolerance, patience, and his amazingly positive attitude. To know him was to love him!
Justin is survived by his father Brian Black and Kristi; his mother Karen Black; his siblings: Trevor Black (Melissa); Tyson Black (Ashley); Jason Schick (Brittany), Shana Blackburn (Chad); Jon Schick (Monica), Dustin Schick (Amber); and sixteen beautiful nieces and nephews, who adore him.
A private family gathering will be held to honor Justin's life. There will be no public service due to current health conditions. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Neuroworx www.neuroworx.org (801)619-3970.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON BROTHERS SALT LAKE MORTUARY
255 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 328-8846
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RUSSON BROTHERS SALT LAKE MORTUARY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved