On the morning of June 16, 1987, Justin Herbert came into the world to show so many what it truly means to love and care for others more than himself and on May 21, 2020, his life's work became some of our dearest memories. Growing up in gorgeous Utah, Justin was happiest camping with his Mom and Dad and developing his competitive spirit with his brother Christopher. Justin was bright from the beginning and quickly became his best at anything he set his mind to. His love for sports paired perfectly with natural athletic ability to help the baseball team win a State Championship before graduating Cottonwood High School in 2005. Justin's ability to lead really started to shine after he took that same team to win another State Championship as a coach after graduating. He went on to play for the College of Southern Nevada while starting his career at Best Buy, where twelve of his thirteen years were in leadership including running his own store. There wasn't a goal he couldn't exceed and even though he was successful, if you asked him what he was most proud of, he would say developing and promoting people. He treated everyone as his own and led with willingness to help achieve whatever their goal was. Justin brought out the best in people and could read someone so well that he was able to build hope and confidence in the even the worst situations. While Justin could tell you everything about the Utah Jazz, teach you how to play your best round of golf, and quote every 49ers statistic in the book, nothing compared to the way he felt for his wife Britney. While out celebrating a year of being inseparable, Justin looked at her and said, "I'd marry you." Two hours later, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Herbert started their lives so sure of their Always and Forever commitment to each other that there wasn't an announcement until over a year later. They had a kind of love that awakened the soul and made us reach for more, that planted a fire in our hearts and brought peace to our minds. This profound love was in part a product of his adoration for his mother, Kathi; without their daily talks, laughs, and unique bond between mother and son, he would not have been the incredible husband he grew to be. Justin and Britney enjoyed eight years of love, countless steak dinners Gordon Ramsey style, and Batman movie marathons with their dogs Trixie and Bruce Wayne. To his many great friends, remember Justin's legacy is that he was someone you always knew was there for you and his memory is unforgettable for that. Justin is survived by his wife and world, Britney Herbert, his mother and moon, Kathi Gee Herbert, father Matthew Herbert, brother Christopher with wife Tania and nephew Jordan. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Phil and LaRae Herbert, Wilfred and Eileen Gee, and cousin Michael "Mikey" Gee.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, UT.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2020.