|
|
K. Greg Shepherd
1961 ~ 2019
Kenneth "Greg" Shepherd passed away on March 2, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1961 in Murray, Utah to Kenneth Berg Shepherd and Lyn Wallace.
He worked for forty years for Superior Roofing & Sheet Metal, was a member of Local 91 Roofers Union, and had a great love for his friends and co-workers. He also had a great love for NASCAR, the Raiders, family, music, and his dogs.
Greg is survived by his son, Joshua (Jamie) Shepherd; mother, Lyn Shepherd; his life partner, Lilah Romero; siblings: Bill Shepherd (Linda), Sherie (Henry) Mark; Debbie Buck, Patty Shepherd, and Joe (Leslie) Shepherd; 3 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Quality Hospice for their care of Greg. He will be missed by many!
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah, with a visitation prior from 11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m. Interment at Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 5, 2019