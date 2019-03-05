Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for K. Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

K. Greg Shepherd


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
K. Greg Shepherd
1961 ~ 2019
Kenneth "Greg" Shepherd passed away on March 2, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1961 in Murray, Utah to Kenneth Berg Shepherd and Lyn Wallace.
He worked for forty years for Superior Roofing & Sheet Metal, was a member of Local 91 Roofers Union, and had a great love for his friends and co-workers. He also had a great love for NASCAR, the Raiders, family, music, and his dogs.
Greg is survived by his son, Joshua (Jamie) Shepherd; mother, Lyn Shepherd; his life partner, Lilah Romero; siblings: Bill Shepherd (Linda), Sherie (Henry) Mark; Debbie Buck, Patty Shepherd, and Joe (Leslie) Shepherd; 3 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Quality Hospice for their care of Greg. He will be missed by many!
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah, with a visitation prior from 11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m. Interment at Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now