K. Mark DeMill
1939 ~ 2019
K. Mark DeMill, much loved husband, dad, grandpa and papa passed away on September 25, 2019. He was born to Floyd M. and Fern Bjerregaard DeMill in Ephraim, Utah on November 7, 1939. Mark is the last surviving of six children, being preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Lear, Mary Eleanor, NaDene, Perry (Bus) and LaZell; also, by his beloved grandson Jeremy and his step-grandson Bryson. Mark is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol, his children; Kent (Dee), April (Mikel) Bartschi and Ron (Jennie). He is also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Upon graduating from high school in 1958, he joined the U. S. Army Reserve and after completing his training, returned to Ephraim and enrolled at Snow College and graduated in 1961. It was at Snow where he met his future wife, Carol Madsen. Mark's Army Reserve unit was called up as a result of the Berlin Wall crisis in 1961, and he was sent to Ft. Lewis Washington. He came back to Utah in January of 1962 and he and Carol were married January 20, 1962. They returned to Washington together and lived in Tacoma until Mark was discharged. They moved back to Utah, eventually buying a home in Sandy. There they raised three children: Kent, April and Ron.
Mark returned to college and graduated from Brigham Young University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics with minors in Math and Physics. He was hired by Kennecott Copper as a statistician at their Research Center. After three years he left the Research Center and moved on to Kennecott's Information Systems Department and worked there until he retired in 1999 as a Senior Systems Analyst. After his retirement he took up biking and skiing.
His favorite memories were made with his family camping, fishing, hunting and boating and just hanging out doing family things. Mark and Carol together and often with friends, traveled a great deal and enjoyed seeing and exploring new places and having new adventures. Mark always needed a project whether as a young boy raising chickens, lambs, geese and rabbits or later projects with his own home and family. He was always building, repairing and maintaining the home and cabin. He, with family help, built a shop to house his tools, equipment and wood. He could not resist a piece of wood of any kind and took ownership of as much as he could stack in and around the shop. He loved working in his shop, refinishing antique furniture, doing woodworking projects for our home and surroundings. He had wonderful vegetable gardens and beautiful flower gardens. His skills provided him with more and more projects. He was never idle, he always had something going. He taught his children how to do things and how to be respectful and honest. He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren without reservation.
Funeral services will be under the direction of Anderson & Goff Mortuary located at 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A viewing will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with funeral services at noon. Burial will be in the Crescent Cemetery located at 11105 South State Street, Sandy, Utah. CASUAL ATTIRE IS ENCOURAGED. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 29, 2019