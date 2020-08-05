1/1
Kameo Gregersen Schuyler
Kameo Gregersen

Schuyler

1993 - 2020

Think about the word "beauty." What do you see? You likely see something remarkable, extraordinary, or awe-inspiring. For those of us that knew Kameo, we see her dazzling smile and we hear her infectious laugh. Kameo Schuyler was gorgeous, gracious, thoughtful, theatrical, poised, and patient; her loss is a sudden and sharp agony felt deeply and bitterly by all who knew her.

Kameo was so young and full of aspirations and drive. Her vim and vigor was contagious and you felt capable of anything you put your mind to after spending time with her! Anything she decided she was going to do; she conquered it and exceeded all expectations; Kameo did not do anything halfway. Her work ethic was unmatched, her gift giving was exceptional; you felt so loved and well-known when you got a gift from her!

Whether it was her friendships, her living space, her work environment, or her skills with hair and makeup, Kameo improved and beautified everything and everyone she interacted with. She was stunningly gorgeous both inside and out and she went the extra mile to make sure you knew you were special to her.

But there was one who was the most special: her husband Leland. Their love was like a classic romance movie! They were so in love and so good for each other. Leland made Kameo happier than we had ever seen her and she made him feel just as happy. We are so beyond grateful for Leland and for the happiness he brought to her life these last years.

Kameo, the void you leave in our lives is so incalculable -and it hurts so much- but we wouldn't trade a minute of our time with you for anything in the world. Till we meet again, Kameo. We love you.

Kameo passed away on July 30, 2020. She was born November 1, 1993 to Yume Gregersen and Laurie Deis in West Valley City, UT. She married Leland Schuyler on July 6, 2019 in Stansbury Park, UT.

She is survived by her husband, Leland, mother Laurie (Mark) Deis, father Yume Gregersen (Natasha Koshkina), sisters Cierra Gregersen (Bradon Schmitt), Chloe Gregersen, puppy Cheddar. Preceded in death by her cat, Fuzzy Wuzzy, who passed at the age of 20 years.

We will be honoring Kameo on Thursday, August 6, 2020 and ask you to join us from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. Please join us and wear a mask and practice social distancing. You may also share a memory or condolence for the family at larkincares.com.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
Kameo was such an amazing person, co-worker, and friend. She always went above and beyond, led by example, and lightened difficult situations with her humor and empathy. Her contributions were great and it's difficult to have her gone from our team. My sincerest condolences to her family and loved ones as they progress through this difficult time.
Spencer Richards
Coworker
August 4, 2020
