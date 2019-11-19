|
Kara Searle Knighton
1990 - 2019
Our beautiful wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend ended her battle with cancer on the morning of November 16, 2019. She was born to Reed and Kathy Searle on September 30, 1990 and is survived by her husband Alex, parents, siblings Dane, Brant, Lisa, and Mindy, parents-in-law Wendi and Shane (Cathy) Knighton.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM prior. Guestbook to post messages and more information available at www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 19, 2019