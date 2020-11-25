Karen Afton Watson Bower

1942 ~ 2020

Ammon, ID-Karen was born July 29, 1942 in Nampa, Idaho to DeVerl Watson and Helen Afton Logan.

On Wednesday, November 18th she was welcomed home into the loving arms of her Savior and reunited with her mother, father, grandparents and many loved ones beyond the veil.

Karen attended Brigham Young University and University of Utah she earned a Bachelor's degree in French and a Master's degree in Counseling. Her professional life included working as a stewardess for United Airlines and being a Vocational Counselor specializing with individuals with disabilities. She worked in various other state agencies, and concluded her career providing counseling for members of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Mom was an accomplished artist of many medium's including pottery and painting. Mom's true passion was foreign travel. Her mastery of French and love of foreign language enabled her to immerse herself in the many cultures she encountered. She was energized by sharing her love of culture, art and history with those she met. Many summers were spent in the grandeur of the mountains. She expressed her love of adventure by skydiving for her 50th birthday! Mom was never afraid to try new things. She enjoyed hard work, which she instilled in her family.

Mom found great joy in serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She volunteered in the Boy Scouts of America, served many hours in the Jordan River temple, and had a life-long love and commitment to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Her scriptures were well loved and used. She lived and taught a great sense of integrity.

She is survived by her siblings Janett Mallard, Brent Watson, and Marsha Edwards. Her daughter Shonda and husband Matthew Queen, four grandchildren Brandon, Connor, Hailey and Courtney. Karen had the blessing of being called Great-Grandma by Oliver, Kenzli, Weylan, and Anthony. She's the grandma that rolled up her sleeves and played on the ground making memories everywhere she went.

A celebration of Karen's life will be held Saturday, November 28th at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. A viewing will be held from 12:30 - 1:30pm. Services to follow at 1:30pm. Interment will be at Elysian Garden 1075 E. 4580 S. Millcreek, UT following the memorial. Distance participation available via zoom, link provided thru Memorial Redwood Mortuary. Masks required for in-person attendance.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store