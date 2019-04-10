Karen Crosby Carter

1949-2019

Karen peacefully passed away on April 4, 2019.

She was born on July 22, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah to H.W. Crosby Jr. and Mary R. Crosby. Karen was raised in Phoenix, Az where she graduated from Washington High School in 1967. She then attended Brigham Young University where she graduated in 1971 with a degree in Elementary Education.

She married Rick Carter on June 9, 1975 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

Karen taught 5th grade for 30 years. 2 years in Ajo, Arizona and 28 years at Whittier Elementary School in West Valley City, UT She loved the kids and made lasting friendships with the faculty and staff.

She is survived by her two daughters; Allyson (Ian) Douglass and Meredith (Ben) Foster and 5 grandchildren; Kasey, Carly, and Emma Foster, and Jocelynn and Logan Douglass.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and her sweet husband Rick.

The family would like to thank Legacy House Assisted Living, Hunter Hollow Skilled Nursing, Jordan Valley Medical Center West Valley Campus and Challice Carsey for the services that were rendered.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, April 12, 2019 from 11-12:30 pm at Larkin Mortuary in Riverton, 3688 W 12600 S, Riverton, UT. A graveside service will follow the viewing on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Herriman City Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the BYU scholarship fund for McKay School students from underserved populations. https://ldsp-pay.ldschurch.org/donations/byu/mckay-school-education/student-teacher.html



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary