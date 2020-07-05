Karen Fern Swinyard

Boettcher

1943 - 2020

Born July 29, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edgar and Thelma Swinyard. Karen passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2020. She married James Boettcher on June 12, 1962; their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

Karen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved all her family without reservation. She was a friend to everyone, and she led by example. She was charitable throughout her life and a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving faithfully in her callings. She had a great love for the Savior. Her hobbies included crocheting, camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with family at the cabin. Mom was rarely seen without a bottle of Diet Coke.

She will be remembered as a compassionate, loyal, loving friend with a huge heart! We will miss her warm hugs, her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. We will miss getting birthday cards and her calling us to sing happy birthday, and most especially teasing her!

She is survived by her husband James; her children, Lynn (Debbie), David (Jalae), and Michael (Kimberly); 7 granddaughters; and 3 great-grandchildren. She is reunited with her parents, her sister Cathie, and many family members on the other side.

Due to current gathering restrictions the family will hold a private graveside service on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Interment, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 3401 S. Highland Dr.



