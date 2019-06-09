Karen Hardcastle Black

1945 ~ 2019

Karen Hardcastle Black left this earthly realm peacefully at the age of 73 on June 5, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1945 to Ruth Tolman and O. Albert Hardcastle, the third of six children. She married in the Salt Lake Temple to Robert R. Black on January 21, 1965 and divorced him more than 23 years later. They remained friends. She gave birth to ten children, of which she had the privilege to raise eight wonderful spirits. She loved her children more than life itself and her only regret not being able to visit them as she became progressively disabled by an exceedingly rare recessive form of muscular dystrophy.

She was born in El Paso, Texas, and raised in Sandy, Utah. She reared her children mostly in West Jordan, Utah, and enjoyed living there for 32 years. She also lived in Albuquerque and Farmington, New Mexico; Alton and Granite City, Illinois; Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah. She relished living in and visiting different places in our beautiful country. Her most special trip was when her daughter took her to Hawaii in 1994, and walked around the island of Oahu. She graduated from Jordan High School and attended college at Dixie State College, University of Utah, University of New Mexico, and Salt Lake Community College. She received Associate Degrees in General Education, Accounting, and Finance and Credit from SLCC. She enjoyed returning to school as an adult, and she received an award for being the best Finance and Credit student in 1994.

In 2011 she began writing her life story, which entailed her whole family's lives. What started out to be a short story ended up being a more than 1300 page saga, easily making several novels. She also spent time writing biographies about her parents and grandparents, and scanning her family photos taken since her teen years to share with family and friends. It gave her fulfillment in her latter years. She loved her life and family. It was a good and interesting life. Her mind was sharp to the end, and she was always refining and adding to her story. She never suffered during her life, rather, she overcame obstacles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, and two sons--Dara, Jorge, and Jeremiah; her brother, Kim T. Hardcastle; her sister-in-law, Nancy Hardcastle. She is survived by her daughter and seven sons--Dendi (Lorenzo) Moreno; Jason Black, Jacob Black, Jonathan (Catherine) Black, Jared (Maricia) Black, Jesse (Brandy) Black, Joshua (Becky) Black; daughter-in-law, Felicity Black; 22 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings--Larry (Ida) Hardcastle, Dennis (Marcia) Hardcastle, Kent (Jodi) Hardcastle, Cathy (Scott) Duncan. She was proud of and loved every one of her children and grandchildren. The family gives special thanks to Jesse and Brandy who were kind enough to take care of mom in her later years.

Funeral services will be held at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, Utah, on June 10, 2019 at 11am. A viewing will be held June 9, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm at the same location and 45 minutes before funeral services. Interment will be in the Sandy Cemetery beside her parents and son, Jeremiah. Her premature babies, Dara and Jorge are nearby, as are her treasured grandparents. Bring us some flowers from your garden when you visit. We'd love to see you! www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary