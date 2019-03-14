Karen Huff Burbank

1960 ~ 2019

Our dearly loved Wife, Mother, Sister and Friend, Karen Huff Burbank, passed away surrounded by her family in the peaceful comfort of her home on Monday morning, March 11, 2019 after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

Karen was born on July 31, 1960 to Paul A. and Jerry Ann Huff, in Provo, Utah and grew up in Midvale and West Jordan amid many great friends and family members. Karen met her husband, Gary Wayne Burbank while they both attended a singles ward. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on June 20, 1989. They established their home in West Jordan and made many lasting memories with their four wonderful children.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary W. Burbank, daughter Natalie & A.J. Lubbers, sons, Bradley and Brayden Burbank, father, Paul A. Huff, mother -in-law LaRae Burbank, and many other adoring family members. She was preceded in death by her son, Colton W. Burbank, mother, Jerry Ann Huff and father-in-law, Wayne L. Burbank.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Park Stake Center, 7411 S. 4800 West, West Jordan. Friends may call on Friday, March 15, at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, or on Saturday at the church from 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to services.

To read the full obituary, please visit www.goffmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary