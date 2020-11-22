Karen Kilpatrick
1969 ~ 2020
Our beautiful and vibrant Mom, Wife, Sister, Daughter, and Loving Friend passed away Tuesday, November 17th, surrounded by her family.
Born August 18, 1969, in Grand Junction, Co, to Alvin and Joan Carlson, the fifth of seven children. She enjoyed her early childhood in the countryside of Fruita, until her family moved to Kearns, Utah where she grew up. She was very athletic and outgoing who, during her growing up years, was involved in 4H with horse riding/barrel racing, skiing, softball and on the volleyball team. She graduated from Kearns High School in 1987.
She met her husband, Rodger, in 1985 on Valentine's Day and they were married on May 7, 1988. They had two beautiful children, Zakary and Kylee who were her pride and joy. She was an amazingly supportive mother who never missed a ball game, a dance competition or a school function. She was a very dedicated and valued employee who spent most of her career with Chums.
Karen was an avid gardener who always had the best flowers. She was an amazing and inventive cook who was "the hostess with the mostest", and loved her wine. She loved ladies nights out playing bunco and spending time with her girlfriends. She had a contagious laugh that could make anyone smile, and hair that you could see from a mile.
She fought an incredibly valiant fight against breast cancer, but unfortunately, even with her indomitable strength, she was unable to overcome the horrible ravages of cancer.
Karen is survived by her husband, Rodger; children, Zakary (Elexa), and Kylee (Cody); grandson, Wesson; mother, Joan; siblings, Margaret (Kerry), Oscar (Dewena), Chris (Dave), Gary (Deanna), and Norman. Preceded in death by her father, Alvin and her sister, Nancy.
