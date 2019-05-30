Karen Lee Heffernan

1944~2019

Holladay, UT-Karen Lee Heffernan (74), who loved widely and deeply, and was loved in return by all who met her, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with CIDP. She lived her life with selfless grace, service, and concern for others.

Karen was born in Richfield, UT, to Art and Bessie Wagstaff on December 19, 1944. She grew up in Holladay, graduating from the Granite High School Class of 1963. She majored in dance at BYU and later taught at South High. Karen met her eternal companion, Chris, in Cambridge, MA, and they married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 4, 1973. They started their family in Stonington, CT, and later returned to Utah, where they have lived in Holladay for the past 40 years.

Karen was a second mother to many of her children's friends and showered all who entered her home with unconditional love and toasted cheese sandwiches.

Karen had a lifelong love for art and was an award-winning member of the Utah Watercolor Society. She saw beauty all around her, which she captured in her paintings. She taught many of her children and grandchildren to draw and paint.

Karen was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Even in her final moments she expressed faith that families are forever, and Jesus is her Savior.

Karen is survived by her husband Chris, daughter Tracy Campbell (Mick), sons Ryan (Meghan Eagan) and Scott (Aimee), 12 grandchildren, and sisters Dawna Barton (David), Helen Paul (Bob), and Wilna Holt (Gov). She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Read.

The family thanks the healthcare workers at IMC and the U of U Hospital, who treated and supported Karen in her fight against CIDP.

Funeral services will be held on June 1, 2019, at 12pm at the Olympus Stake Center, 2675 E 4430 S, Holladay, UT. Viewings at the same location on Friday, May 31st from 6-8 pm and June 1st from 10:30-11:45 am prior to the funeral. Interment: Memorial Holladay Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. To share a memory with the family, visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/karen-lee-heffernan/

Published in Deseret News from May 30 to May 31, 2019