Karen Lee Monson
Karen Lee Roberts Monson
January 17, 1945 - July 4, 2020
Karen is survived by her eternal husband of 54 years, Roy, her children Sheri (Shawn) Healy, John (Mindi) Monson, Diane Eaton (Aaron Geery), and Suzanne (Trevor) Higby, 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary (4760 S. State, Murray, Utah), on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 P.M.
Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at the South Jordan Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary (1007 W. South Jordan Parkway). The service on Friday will be available online at her obituary beginning at 10:30 am.
Full obituary, webcast, and guestbook found at jenkins-soffe.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Published in Deseret News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
