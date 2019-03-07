Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindon 21st Ward Chapel
1050 East 100 North
Lindon, UT
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Lindon 21st Ward Chapel
1050 East 100 North
Lindon, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Lindon 21st Ward Chapel
1050 East 100 North
Lindon, UT
1935 ~ 2019
Our dear wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Karen Lyn Jensen, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Loyal (Bud) Jensen and her brother Kimball Call.
She dedicated her life to loving and being an example to her 5 children, 21 grandchildren, and 60 great-grandchildren.
Karen leaves a legacy of humanitarian service; sewing blankets and little girl dresses to be shipped all over the world, while still serving those in her own neighborhood.
She served faithfully in many church callings and especially loved relief society and young women's.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Lindon 21st Ward Chapel, 1050 East 100 North, Lindon, Utah. Visitations will be held at the church Friday, March 8, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
