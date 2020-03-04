Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map

Karen Olsen


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Olsen Obituary
Karen Olsen
1941 ~ 2020
Kearns, UT-On Sunday, March 1, 2020, Karen Olsen, passed away at age 78. Karen was born on March 19, 1941, in Idaho Falls, ID. She loved music, writing, and the arts. She was preceded in death by her father and mother: James Daniel and Elsie E. (Carson) Egbert. She is survived by her five children, Jamie Anderson (Derek), Danny Olsen, Cameron Olsen, Bella Olsen, Shannon Boyd (Robert). A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A full obituary can be found at memorialutah.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -