Karen Olsen
1941 ~ 2020
Kearns, UT-On Sunday, March 1, 2020, Karen Olsen, passed away at age 78. Karen was born on March 19, 1941, in Idaho Falls, ID. She loved music, writing, and the arts. She was preceded in death by her father and mother: James Daniel and Elsie E. (Carson) Egbert. She is survived by her five children, Jamie Anderson (Derek), Danny Olsen, Cameron Olsen, Bella Olsen, Shannon Boyd (Robert). A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A full obituary can be found at memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020