Karen Rager Nieto
March 14,1962 ~ July 29, 2018
Dearest Karen, You are missed by your family and friends every day and our hearts are heavy without you. We watch for signs that you are near to us and comforting us. We love you and cherish the wonderful memories that we have shared with you. God keep you in His loving arms.
Your loving husband, Ramon, your daughters, Gabby and Samantha, Mom and Dad, sister, Diane, brother
Gary and Karen, and your extended family.
Published in Deseret News on July 29, 2019