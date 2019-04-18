Karen Rose Kemp Kocherhans

1942 ~ 2019

Kearns, Utah-It was the eleventh day of April, her beloved spring flowers were blossoming, and dawn had just arrived when our precious mom, grandma, sister and friend unexpectedly departed this world, leaving the many who loved her to celebrate her life and mourn her loss.

Born in Dansville, New York on the fifteenth day of July, Karen Rose was the third child of Lois Ethel Anderson and Raymond Eugene Kemp. Her first adventure was relocating, the family driving the whole way on old byways in a brand new 1947 Packard and making a new home in Millcreek neighborhood of Salt Lake City, Utah. While attending Granite High School Karen met the love of her life, Kenneth John Kocherhans. They married in 1958 and devoted fifty-eight wonderful years to their beautiful love story.

Karen graduated valedictorian of her class at Granite District Adult Evening High School in 1966. She later completed an advanced degree in Registered Nursing, graduating with high honors from Weber State/Utah Technical College class of 1979. After a rewarding career at Cottonwood Hospital, where she distinguished herself in the Internal Medicine and ICU wards, she retired in 1994.

A beautiful, generous and determined soul, Karen was exceedingly selfless and caring. She spent much of her time providing love and support to others and was loved immensely for her kindness. She took great joy in her marriage, her children, and the home she filled with beautiful things. She also delighted in nature, enjoying time at the family cabin in Woodland, camping, and in her blooming garden tending her favorite roses. She treasured memories of her adventures; many sojourns back in New York, Mexico, Europe, and through the mountains, deserts, coasts and forests of the western states. She taught us all to take joy in this world.

Survived by daughters Judy Fasbender (Michelle Klun, deceased), Anne Marie Kocherhans (Malcolm Stewart), and Heidi Kocherhans; granddaughters Lindsay Anne Ortega (Adan Ortega), Jennifer Lynn Fasbender, Chloe Rose Stewart and Grace Elizabeth Stewart; great-granddaughter, Lily Rose Ortega; sisters, Patricia Robertson (Grant), Millie Martensen (Dean), Sue Bourne (Robert) and brother, Richard Kemp (Linda). Preceded in death by her husband Ken, and sister Laura Diana Kemp.

Please join us in celebrating Karen's life at Jenkins-Soffe 4760 South State Street, on Saturday, April 27. Visitation 1pm, Memorial 2pm. Joint interment Pleasant Green Cemetery at a later date. Share condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

