Karen Thygerson

Karen was one of the dearest ladIt’s I’ve had the opportunity to know. We have laughed and cried , through life’s ups and downs. . I loved Karen dearly, and will miss her always. I’m grateful to Ike , I think he completed her . There was a peace within her, that Ike brought to her. I’m so glad she was happy . Alisha. She was your cute and darling Gramma. Torrey . She was so very proud of you. And everything you have accomplished, she love your children. And their children too. For now I’m happy for her to finally be reunited with Todd , We were all truly blessed to have Karen part of our journey. All my love Jeanne.

Jeanne Owen

Friend