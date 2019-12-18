|
|
Karen Tibbitts Carey
1939 ~ 2019
Karen Tibbitts Carey, 80, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. Karen was born to Don Woodrow Tibbitts and Nora Grant Tibbitts on February 16, 1939 in Rexburg, Idaho. She dated her sweetheart, Thomas Allen Carey, while attending Bountiful High School and they were sealed for time and all eternity on June 19, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Karen was a dedicated wife and mother, as well as a successful businesswoman who owned and operated The Bridal Wreath in Leavenworth, Kansas for many years. She worked closely with the youth of her church in many capacities in addition to serving as a Relief Society President, Young Women President, and a Bishop's wife. After returning to Utah in 1999, she became a talented master gardener serving at both Temple Square Gardens and the Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point. Karen participated as a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, a donator and decorator for the Utah Festival of Trees, and she and Tom served as church missionaries at the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, her son Captain Paul Edwin Carey (Michelle) and her grandson Roy Carey. She is survived by her husband Tom, two sisters, one brother, her loving children Scott (Sue), Janice Greenhalgh (Phillip), Brent (Teresa), Mark (Sonja), and Christine Fazulyanov-Zick (John), 25 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Alpine 11th Ward Chapel, 98 East Canyon Crest Road, Alpine, Utah. Family and friends may call on Friday evening, December 20, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 N. 900 E., American Fork and on Saturday morning from 8:30-9:30 am at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah. In lieu of ?owers, donations may be made to Primary Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019