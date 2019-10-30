|
Kari Lindquist Osman
1958-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah
Our sweet, beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend passed away October 25th, 2019.
Kari was born on November 17th, 1958 in Salt Lake City to Boyd and Sheila Lindquist. She spoke often of her idyllic childhood in Holladay where she had many great memories. She graduated from Olympus High school in 1977 and attended BYU. Kari was a strong, loving and intelligent woman. She was a passionate conservative, beautiful speaker and a great defender of her beliefs.She was always the first to take in a meal to someone in need.
Kari was a faithful, lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She married her loving and eternal companion, Michael Osman, in the Salt Lake City temple. They celebrated 40 years of marriage in May. Mike was a most loving and completely devoted caregiver. Together they have three sons; David (Kimberly), Brandon (Megan) and Jordan (Trynda) Osman, who is expecting their fifth grandchild. Grandchildren; Tyler, Kaitlyn, Gracelyn, Avery and one on the way.
Kari looked forward to a reunion with her mother who passed away in 2017. She's survived by her husband, sons, grandchildren and father Boyd (Vickie) Lindquist, siblings Daren (Melanie), Kathy (Larry) Aiken, and Andy (Julie).
Kari requested a private family service. Interment at Wasatch Lawn cemetery.
She will be greatly missed until we see her again!
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 30, 2019