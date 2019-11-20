|
Karl Clark Mitchell
Dec 10, 1930 ~ Nov 16, 2019
Karl Clark Mitchell, our beloved father and friend, passed away on November 16, 2019, from the effects of an inoperable brain tumor. Clark was born on December 10, 1930, to Alice Clark Mitchell and Karl Orton Mitchell in Parowan, Utah. He was a country boy who loved the outdoors and learned the value of hard work helping with his family's sheepherding business. He often spent his summers in the mountains of Parowan Canyon herding sheep with his father and cousins sleeping under the stars. He attended Parowan High School, where he played basketball and football and did a little school work in his spare time. He attended and graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in business and marketing. He met our angel mother, Mary Southwick Mitchell, when they were working at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Clark was a gear jammer, driving tourist buses through the National Parks. Mary and her twin sister, Margaret, were working as waitresses in the North Rim Lodge. Clark and Mary planned their life together sitting on the rim of the Grand Canyon watching the sunsets. They were married on March 26, 1958, in the Salt Lake Temple. They loved each other and their children with an eternal love. He taught his "citified" children to honor their country roots by teaching them to ride horses, climb barn rafters, milk cows, drive stick-shift pickup trucks, use guns responsibly, backtrack in the mountains, and carve whistles from willows (just to name a few). We loved every minute. Clark was well known for his quirky phrases, lovingly referred to as Clarkie-isms.
Clark is survived by his sister, Kathleen Mitchell Abrams (Douglas), and all of his children -- Carrie Lynn Mitchell, Russell Clark Mitchell, Bonnie Mitchell Jones (Paul), Kendall Southwick Mitchell (Colleen), Laurel Marie Mitchell -- and his seven amazing grandchildren -- Riley, Parker, Micah, Allie, Ellie Marie, Jordan and Katie. We love him and are so grateful to belong to him. We will miss him terribly until we are reunited with him and our mother once again.
Viewing: Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Salt Lake Winder Stake Center, 4366 South 1500 East, Salt Lake City, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. At 7:00 p.m. we will aside time for family and friends to share thoughts, testimonies, and memories of our beloved dad. Light refreshments will be served. We look forward to spending this evening with our friends and loved ones.
Interment: Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Parowan City Cemetery, Parowan, Utah, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 20, 2019