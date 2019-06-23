Home

Karl Dieckmann Obituary
Karl Ernst Fritz Dieckmann
1923 ~ 2019
Las Vegas, NV-Karl Ernst Fritz Dieckmann, age 96, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born on February 25, 1923 in Stettin, Germany. He married Anna Slok on July 24, 1976. Funeral service will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow. For further information please visit MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019
