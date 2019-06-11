In Loving Memory

Karl Jepsen peacefully passed away June 7 after a courageous battle with cancer. Karl and his identical twin Keith, were the second set of twins born to surprised parents Lola Erma and Darwin Howard Jepsen. Although born in Billings, Montana, theirs was not to be a traditional American childhood. Karl and his 5 siblings were raised in Lebanon, Ethiopia, Thailand and the Panama Canal Zone. After graduating from Balboa High School in Panama, the twins went their separate ways to serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Karl being called to the Guatemala/El Salvador Mission. They returned to attend BYU, where Karl completed a BS and MBS in computer science. While getting educated in the new technology of computers, Ann Harmer taught Karl about love and companionship beyond his twin. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple August 21, 1973. Freshly graduated, the family moved to L.A. for Karl's first job with NASA. His career relocated the family to Florida and Virginia before settling in SLC. Karl was not always found in front of a computer. He loved back-packing with his children, golfing with his brothers and biking with Ann. Karl's testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ was strengthened by his many years of service to his ward, stake and temple. His greatest joy was found in his four beautiful children Amy Ann Jensen (Nate), Betsy Jo Johnson (Christian) Hannah Kate Miller (Philip) and Adam Earl Jepsen (Kelsey). He is preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Michel. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann, his four children and 13 grandchildren, his siblings Terry Nelson (Zane), Kerry Butler (David), Darwin Lee Jepsen (Sally) and his twin Keith (Janet). All services for Karl will be held at the Sandy Hidden Valley Stake Center, 1450 Raddon Rd, Sandy Ut. Viewing will be June 14 from 6-8pm and June 15, 10am followed by the funeral from 11-noon with interment at Wasatch Lawn. Please plant a tomato and think of Karl. He preferred vegetable gardens because you can't eat a flower.

Published in Deseret News from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary