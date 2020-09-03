1/1
Karl Schanz Ryser
1930 - 2020
Karl Schanz Ryser
1930 ~ 2020
On Sunday August 30th, 2020 Karl Schanz Ryser, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and family patriarch peacefully passed away.
Born November 2, 1930, the youngest of seven children, to James J. Ryser, Sr, and Hilda Schanz in Salt Lake City, Utah. Karl served an honorable LDS mission to Germany, a time of his life he reflected on fondly. His affinity for German culture carried on and in his later years received the tender title of "Opa" from his family. On December 4, 1954 Karl married his "Liebchen," Sylvia Louise Rainwater in England where he was serving in the military during the Korean war. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Karl's professional life consisted of 35 years with the Salt Lake City School District where he worked as an educator and counselor. After early retirement he spent another 25 years working with troubled youth at IHC. He also served 64 years at the University of Utah in guest services and worked faithfully in the Salt Lake Temple as an assigned greeter - the perfect assignment for someone who loved meeting and talking to people. Karl was a living example of Christ's teachings. He was kind-hearted, hardworking, and humble. His family will miss him and mourn the loss of this great man.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Sylvia Rainwater Ryser, brother James and four sisters: Lucille, Berniece Stewart, Pauline Graham and Belle Strand. He is survived by his brother, Charles, his four children, Karl Schanz Ryser Jr. (Julie Featherstone), Kary Grant Ryser (Kaye Haslam), Cindy Ann Ryser Strong (Blake Strong), and Stephen R. Ryser (Erin Davis), fifteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog, "Porsche."
A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 5th at Larkin Sunset Lawn for immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite animal shelter in honor of Karl's love for all "critters."

Published in Deseret News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
Larkin Sunset Lawn
September 2, 2020
I always enjoyed working with Karl at the university. He was a truly unique individual who made everyone around him feel special. His passing is a loss to everyone who knew him.
Scott Thornton
Coworker
