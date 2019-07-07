Karla Lou Harmon Cordery

1931-2019

Karla Lou Harmon Cordery was reunited with her sweetheart on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born April 30, 1931 in Logan, Utah to Laurence and Norma Harmon. She graduated from South High School and worked as a secretary. Karla married the love of her life, Ken, on October 2, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many ward and stake positions. She loved being a volunteer at the Salt Lake Temple with Ken for 13 years. She was blessed with many gifts. She was an excellent seamstress. She had the voice of an angel. Her talent for singing brought her great joy and she loved performing with many different groups. Karla was an extremely selfless and giving person. Her Christ-like love and service toward others affected many lives. She was a loving wife and a wonderful mother. She loved being with her family. Her sweet smile and gentle nature will be greatly missed.

Karla is survived by their children - Karen Christensen (Dave), Scott (Dana), Brad (Marilee), and Janice Petersen (Mark); 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother Dan Harmon (Jeanie); and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Norris; and 2 grandsons.

Our family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Abbington at Holladay Senior Living and Bristol Hospice for the kind love and care given to mom.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Olympus Stake Center, 2675 East 4430 South. A viewing will be held at the same location Thursday, July 11 from 6:30 - 8:00 pm and Friday from 10:00 - 10:45 am. Interment will be at the Salt Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Karla would want you to do something kind for someone else.

