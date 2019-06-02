1935 ~ 2019

Karla L. Kelner was born in Jerome, Idaho to Carl H. Steiner and Zella Gertrude (Forsberg before marriage). Near the commencement of World War II her family moved to Magna, Utah where her father obtained employment with Kennecott.

Karla's upbringing in a typical Utah community helped shape her future. She became a sought-after baby sitter. Her ability to work with children soon attracted ecumenical leaders who asked her to teach in their pre-school programs. After high school Karla attended the University of Utah, majoring in elementary education. She met her future husband Alexis Kelner at Saltair resort, where both worked summers to earn money for tuition.

Karla taught 1st and 2nd grades at Magna's Webster and Lakeridge elementary schools. Her ability to calmly resolve conflicts between students, parents, and colleagues was well known within her community.

The onset of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) interrupted her career. Aspirin, at that time the go-to medication for RA, was only marginally effective. University of Utah Rheumatologist Dr. Daniel Clegg placed Karla into a 12-year study of an experimental immune suppressant drug now known as Enbrel. Its efficacy allowed her to continue teaching for an additional fifteen years.

Karla retired after 37 years in her profession. As she aged several previous afflictions necessitated discontinuation of the new drug. As her health declined numerous long-time friends, especially Margo Hovingh, spent many hours helping with physical therapy and comfort care.

Karla Kelner, lost her long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis at age eighty three. Pursuant to her wishes her family and friends are planning a Celebration of Life memorial for sometime in August or September.

