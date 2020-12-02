1/1
Karleen Park
1936 - 2020
Sandy, Utah-Karleen Park, 84, passed away November 27, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. She was born March 5, 1936 in Salt Lake City to Carl S. and Margaret Pehrson Thornwall.
She graduated in 1954 from Granite High School.
She married Roger Park on September 19, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Karleen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was a faithful member of the LDS church. She was involved in scouting for many years. She also served in the role of Relief Society President.
Music was very important in her life. She loved leading the singing and the ward choir. She enjoyed singing for many years with the Allegro Chorus.
Karleen had an unconditional love for her children, no matter what they did.
She loved her grandchildren Shane (Christi), Elliot, John (Kara), Jake (Kelsey), Madalyn (Paul) and Preston and her great grandchildren, Lexi, Davis, Sophie and Quinnley. She attended every game and dance recital she possibly could. Spending the night at Grandma's house was always a special occasion which usually involved Swedish Pancakes in the morning.
She worked for years in the credit union movement, bringing financial services to underserved members.
Survived by husband Roger Park, son Drew Park and daughter Margaret (Rob) Deklerk, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughters Marie Grace Park and Dawna Park.
Karleen's remains will be interred at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Because of the current health crisis, there will be a private family viewing December 3, at 10:00 am, at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 So Highland Drive SLC, Utah. Once the dangers of this deadly virus have passed, Karleen's family will plan a celebration of her life. Please stay safe and healthy.

Published in Deseret News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
10:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
