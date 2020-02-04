Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Riverton 2nd Ward
1208 West 12400 South
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Riverton 2nd Ward
1208 West 12400 South
Karren Joan Sailer Burr


1943 - 2020
Karren Joan Sailer Burr Obituary
Karren Joan Sailer Burr
1943 ~ 2020
Our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend returned to our Heavenly Father on February 1, 2020. Born August 5, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Max Walter Sailer and Mary Esther Fillmore Sailer. She was raised and lived in South Salt Lake until she married Leonard William Burr in the Salt Lake Temple on November 20, 1964. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church callings, but especially enjoyed serving in the primary. She was a member of The Daughters of Utah Pioneers and enjoyed genealogy work. Her family was her pride and joy and she loved every minute of the time she spent with them.
She was survived by her children Larry (Stacey) Burr, Jeff (Tammy) Burr, Norma (Gene) Pass, Cindie Burr, Jenann (Al) Richards, Claudia (Adam) Huffman; 16 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren; sisters Nancy (Jed) Dymock and Susan (Ray) Brusik. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother Ronald Lee Sailer.
The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Inspiration Hospice, Sandy Health and Rehabilitation and The Wentworth at Coventry for their loving care to Mom and our family. We will forever be grateful for everything you did.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. a Riverton 2nd Ward, 1208 West 12400 South. Viewings will be held Wednesday, February 5th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road and again at the church prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Murray City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 4, 2020
