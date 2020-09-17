Karyn Bridge Smith
1938 ~ 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Karyn Bridge Smith, passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 15, 2020.
Karyn was born on May 16, 1938 to Clyde and Bessie Bridge in Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up in Salt Lake and graduated from Granite High School. She married her sweetheart, Richard Smith, on August 27, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Karyn had a wonderful life. She loved her family dearly and they were always her first priority. She was affectionately known as "Gram" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to have family gatherings, including Sunday dinners and holiday parties. She made each of her family members feel like they were her favorite, and absolutely loved to spend time with them.
Karyn was a life-long active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings in the wards and stakes in which she lived. She loved her friends and neighbors and selflessly served them throughout her life.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, camping, hiking, cross-country skiing, bowling, reading, morning walks, cooking, and baking. She loved watching the Utah Jazz and University of Utah football games. Karyn was always busy doing something, whether it was altering a granddaughter's prom dress, baking cookies, tending her flower garden, or making scrapbooks for each of her grandchildren. She had a contagious positivity, she was quick to smile and always kind to everyone around her.
Karyn is survived by her children, Jeri (Brian) Crook, Diane Smith, Laurie (Jeff) Degen, Brad (Wendy) Smith, and Kristine (Christian) Higby, 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and brothers David, Marvin, and Russell. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and sister, Ida Bridge Fort.
A public viewing will be held Friday evening, September 18, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 at the River Ridge 4th Ward Chapel, 1244 West Chavez Drive, South Jordan, Utah. A family funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 at the same location. Funeral services will be live-streamed, please visit Jenkins-Soffe.com
to view. Interment will be at Elysian Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South.