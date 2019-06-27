|
|
Kate LaRue Dyches Baldwin
1930 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and Aunt LaRue was released from her earthly mission to be with her loving husband and great-grandson Monday, June, 24, 2019. Born in Park City, Utah to William and Margaret Llewellyn Dyches January 18, 1930. Funeral Services Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 pm at the Cannon Third Ward building, 1301 South 1200, Salt Lake City. Viewings will be Friday, June 28 from 6 to 8 pm at the church and 11:30 am prior to service. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 S. 4100 S.,West Valley City, Utah, Monday, July 1 at 10 am. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on June 27, 2019