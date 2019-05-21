Katherine "Kay" Fassio

1921 ~ 2019

Kay passed away May 18, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1921 to Joseph George and Helen Mageras Uzelac in Murray, Utah. A graduate of Murray High School she went on to attend Beauty School. In 1941 she married Chester Fassio, and as partners they grew Fassio Egg Farms into what is now a fourth generation family-owned business. Together they raised three children: Paulette, Dick, and Kris. She leaves a long legacy of community involvement, active in the Assistance League, chairing the Virginia Whitney Golf Tournament whose proceeds went to fight cancer, volunteering at Holy Cross Hospital, and proudly serving as the first woman President of Jeremy Ranch Country Club. Her love of golf, bowling, and travel gave her and Chet many treasured memories.

Kay had a strong, feisty spirit. This was a great asset in helping her overcome breast cancer twice when little was known for treatment. After dealing with two hip and two knee replacements, among other surgeries, she said she hoped they didn't "run out of parts" to keep her going.

She is survived by her children: Paulette Tedesco, Dick (Joy) Fassio, Kris (Mike) Kladis; and sister, Ellen (Mike) Falvo; sister-in-law, Elma Uzelac; grandchildren: Lisa Rose, Brian (Jill) Tedesco, Vinnie (Whitney) Fassio, Tony (James) Fassio, Stephen Kladis, and Rick (Kristin) Kladis; great-grandchildren: Tyson, Shaylin, Andrew, Emily, Rocco, Dominic, Micah, and Zoe. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chester; brothers: Lou, Nick, and Joe; sister, Georgia; and son-in-law, Fred Tedesco.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah 84117. Friends may visit the family a half hour prior.

A vigil will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at the Church. Kay will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah 84120.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 4501 West 5215 South, Kearns, Utah 84118, or the in her memory. Many thanks to friends and family in helping with Kay's care through the last years. A special thanks to Lois and Monica. Your help, love, and support for Mom was most incredible.

Published in Deseret News from May 21 to May 22, 2019