Kathern Marleen Hansen Smith
1954 - 2020
Kathern Marleen Hansen Smith passed away on September 18, 2020 in Murray, Utah. She was born on April 4, 1954 in Lompoc, California to Kenneth Dale Hansen and Nydia Reynolds Hansen. She married David Bryan Smith on October 13, 1943 in Lompoc, California



Kathern was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and liked to spend time with her grandkids. Kathern also loved to cross stitch.



Kathern is survived by her husband, David Smith and her children, Amy (Orson), Rachelle, Crystal (David), Richard (Cynthia), and her 18 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Nydia Hansen, and her sister, Diane Hoffman.



Funeral Services will be held, Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Country Crossing 3rd Ward, 3364 West 11400 South, South Jordan, Utah with a viewing Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah.

For online condolences please visit www.larkinmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Country Crossing 3rd Ward
