Katheryn Reed Haight
1925 - 2020
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Katheryn Reed Haight, 95, left this earth to join her husband and daughter on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Katheryn was born on September 13, 1925 in Salt Lake City to Rhoda Lambert Wilding and Levi Albert Reed, Jr. She married Jack Keller Haight on June 19, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. She is survived by her children, Pam (Art) Grant, Gayle (Guy) Eades, Jack Jr/Butch (Laurie) Haight and Shelley (Spero) Politis, 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Jack, daughter Kathy, her parents and all of her brothers and sisters.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 28 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Please bring a chair if you prefer to sit. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the chapel. Friends may visit us inside the mortuary on Sunday, September 27 from 6-8pm and Monday, September 28 from 10:00-10:45am before the service.
A more complete obituary, a photo tribute and a video recording of the service are available online at www.wasatchlawn.com . Please select Katheryn Haight.

Published in Deseret News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
